IRIDEX (IRIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect IRIDEX to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ IRIX traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.48. 5,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,370. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth about $58,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

