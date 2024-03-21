Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) & SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Head to Head Survey

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Iron Mountain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SBA Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Iron Mountain and SBA Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 1 0 4 0 2.60 SBA Communications 0 0 11 1 3.08

Earnings and Valuation

Iron Mountain presently has a consensus price target of $73.80, indicating a potential downside of 7.95%. SBA Communications has a consensus price target of $271.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.86%. Given SBA Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

This table compares Iron Mountain and SBA Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $5.48 billion 4.28 $184.23 million $0.63 127.26 SBA Communications $2.71 billion 8.60 $501.81 million $4.61 46.79

SBA Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iron Mountain. SBA Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBA Communications has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and SBA Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 5.44% 178.02% 3.79% SBA Communications 18.51% -9.70% 4.82%

Dividends

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Iron Mountain pays out 412.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SBA Communications pays out 85.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Iron Mountain has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SBA Communications has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Iron Mountain on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization.

