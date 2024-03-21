iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 45,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 118,912 shares.The stock last traded at $73.59 and had previously closed at $73.14.
iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 243,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000.
iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
