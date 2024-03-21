iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.27. 219,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,459. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $108.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

