iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lessened by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $114,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $526.48. 1,650,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,788,798. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.89. The stock has a market cap of $407.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $391.09 and a 12-month high of $526.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

