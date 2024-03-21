iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $525.79. 2,158,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,798,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $499.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $391.09 and a 1-year high of $526.66.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

