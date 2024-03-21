iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.98

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $59.93, with a volume of 492928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

