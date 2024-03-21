iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,721 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IJR stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.12. 4,065,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,549,538. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

