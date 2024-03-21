iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 67,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 41,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 210,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 18,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.11. 3,309,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.31.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

