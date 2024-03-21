iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Position Reduced by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,070,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.22. The company had a trading volume of 160,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

