iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 72,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 158,458 shares.The stock last traded at $92.25 and had previously closed at $91.99.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average of $86.05. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Healthcare ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

