iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,957 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.10. 3,631,465 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

