iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

