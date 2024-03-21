iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Raised by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

