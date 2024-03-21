iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,587 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 0.4% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,221,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,746,937. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average is $63.80.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

