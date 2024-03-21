iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.20

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.20 and last traded at $68.20, with a volume of 211016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.83.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $61.86.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 291,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,041,000.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.