iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.04

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.04 and last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 293704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 659.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,079,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,405,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,429,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,642,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,009,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,351,000 after buying an additional 96,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,877,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,102,000 after buying an additional 1,403,395 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

