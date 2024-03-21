iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $303,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $127,411,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,815,000 after buying an additional 385,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,969,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $3.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $268.74. 388,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.35 and its 200-day moving average is $237.96. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

