iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $303,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $127,411,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,815,000 after buying an additional 385,180 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,969,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $269.21. The stock had a trading volume of 398,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,763. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $273.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.96.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

