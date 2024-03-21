iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,008 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 217.9% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 354,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after acquiring an additional 243,084 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.41. 1,853,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,940. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4477 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.