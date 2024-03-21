iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.29

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.29 and last traded at $90.27, with a volume of 17326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.52.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

