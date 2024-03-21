iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.38

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.38 and last traded at $116.38, with a volume of 3644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.31.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

