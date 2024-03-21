iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 12-Month High at $129.66

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.66 and last traded at $129.60, with a volume of 26756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

