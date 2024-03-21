iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Holdings Raised by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.13. 216,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

