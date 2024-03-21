Jabil (NYSE:JBL) PT Lowered to $149.00 at Barclays

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $151.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of JBL opened at $126.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $156.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,658 shares of company stock worth $13,316,271. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

