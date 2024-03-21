James R. Abrahamson Buys 3,000 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,919,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.