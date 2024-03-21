James R. Abrahamson Buys 3,000 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
VICI Properties Price Performance
VICI stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85.
VICI Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.77.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
