Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.60.

JANX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

JANX stock opened at $39.13 on Thursday. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 37,202 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 25,404 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

