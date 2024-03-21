Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.45% from the stock’s previous close.
JANX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
