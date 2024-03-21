Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.45% from the stock’s previous close.

JANX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 4.31. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $58.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

