Jefferies Financial Group Boosts PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $35.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered PTC Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.53.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

Shares of PTCT opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.67.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $338,088.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $34,024.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $338,088.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $821,819 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,122,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after acquiring an additional 104,024 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 958.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 65,226 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2,437.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

