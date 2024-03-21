Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.14%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

