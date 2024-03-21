Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NNN REIT during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Price Performance

NNN REIT stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $44.96.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

NNN REIT Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.63%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

