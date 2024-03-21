Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $71.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.76. The firm has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.