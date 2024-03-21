Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $383,000 Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 143,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KIM opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on KIM. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

Insider Activity

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

