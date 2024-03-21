Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $541,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.37. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

