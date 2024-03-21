Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

Newmont Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.02%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

