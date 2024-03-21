Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

