Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Kellanova worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth $498,486,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $4,115,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,309,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,148,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,694,782. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $55.14 on Thursday. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on K. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

