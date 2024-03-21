Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 746 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 1.1% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.