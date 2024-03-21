Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 953 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,281,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,648,000 after purchasing an additional 623,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,274,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,101,000 after purchasing an additional 119,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,035,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,865,000 after purchasing an additional 318,983 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

