Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,509,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,952,000 after purchasing an additional 145,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $306.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $296.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.89 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,138,312 shares of company stock worth $316,529,362. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

