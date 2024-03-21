Jet Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $77,692.31 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $3.55 million and $77,692.31 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006275 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00025775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00015393 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001594 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,470.74 or 1.00275382 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010791 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.02 or 0.00159316 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0022407 USD and is up 7.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $93,549.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

