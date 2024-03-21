JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 657.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.
