Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Director Paul Cahill Sciarra Sells 202,080 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 202,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $1,024,545.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,994,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,173,255.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of JOBY opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Joby Aviation by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Joby Aviation by 47.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 281.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 368.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the period. 36.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

