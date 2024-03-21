John E. Kao Acquires 103,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CEO John E. Kao bought 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of ALHC stock opened at $4.79 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $905.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The business had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.
View Our Latest Report on ALHC
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alignment Healthcare
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.