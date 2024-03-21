John R. Prestridge III Sells 16,530 Shares of ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Stock

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) insider John R. Prestridge III sold 16,530 shares of ZeroFox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $18,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,627 shares in the company, valued at $384,862.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ZeroFox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZFOX opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZeroFox in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZeroFox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ZeroFox in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ZeroFox by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ZeroFox in the third quarter worth $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ZeroFox in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ZeroFox in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

About ZeroFox

(Get Free Report)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.