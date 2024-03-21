Joseph Ganim Purchases 21,009 Shares of Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG) Stock

Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Ganim bought 21,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,593.11 ($15,521.78).

Eumundi Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eumundi Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Eumundi Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. Eumundi Group’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

Eumundi Group Company Profile

Eumundi Group Limited engages in the hotel operation and property investment businesses in Australia. The company's Hotel Operations segment owns and operates public hotels with bar, bistro, and gaming facilities; and conducts commercial and retail liquor sales through owned and leased premises.

