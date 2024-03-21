Joule Financial LLC Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Joule Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IVV traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $525.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,271. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $391.09 and a twelve month high of $526.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $499.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

