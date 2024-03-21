JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,948,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,119,000 after buying an additional 110,670 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,649,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,069,000 after acquiring an additional 88,440 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 406,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,602,000 after purchasing an additional 39,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 97,539 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 156,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Stock Performance

BBRE opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.46. The company has a market capitalization of $761.85 million, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

