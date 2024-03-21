JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $130.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.06% from the stock’s previous close.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.45.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MU opened at $96.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.96. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $101.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,228 shares of company stock worth $18,283,231. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.