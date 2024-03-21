JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $424.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $421.00 to $424.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.87.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock traded up $15.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $411.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $411.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.